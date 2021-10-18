The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Oct.9, at the Atchison Library via Zoom.
NSDAR’s President General Denise Doring VanBuren’s message was “Can we do it? Of course we can!” The challenge for Atchison Chapter as well as well as all others chapters is to remember the women who in 1890 founded, sustained and breathed life into DAR. We are encouraged to commit and engage in the important work of DAR so we may look at this time as a turning point that we might endure and thrive in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Thursday, Oct. 28 is National First Responder Day that recognizes the heroic men and women who take immediate action when disaster strikes even when it could be life threatening to them. Atchison Chapter members prepared Thank You cards to send to all local First Responders to thank them for their dedication and service.
Atchison Chapter members will be collecting items for snack bags for the ROTC students at Benedictine to be given to them during finals week. We support their dedication to military service and encourage their education to better serve our nation.
Members were given a Passport to Patriotism sheet with 15 ways to support our veterans during the next several months. Members are asked to send cards, wear RED on Fridays to Remember Everyone Deployed, and participate in DAR Day of Service project for Veterans as well as 13 other ways to encourage the members of the military in their service.
The recent honoring of Bethany Root was held at the Atchison Airport with a plaque presented to Bethany’s family during the “Girls in Aviation” activities. Atchison DAR member Patrice Asay hosted the honoring service with other members present.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will be held on November 13, 2021 at Patrice Asay’s home. For more information call 816-579-5557.
