A 37-year-old Atchison man recently heard orders to serve more than 16 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility in connection with two drug distribution cases.

Marquette Jones was sentenced Dec. 6 in Atchison County District Court to a total of 199 months for two batches of felony crimes committed within about a nine-month time frame in the year 2020 within Atchison city limits. Jones pleaded guilty to offenses in both cases on Oct. 11 in district court.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.