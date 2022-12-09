A 37-year-old Atchison man recently heard orders to serve more than 16 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility in connection with two drug distribution cases.
Marquette Jones was sentenced Dec. 6 in Atchison County District Court to a total of 199 months for two batches of felony crimes committed within about a nine-month time frame in the year 2020 within Atchison city limits. Jones pleaded guilty to offenses in both cases on Oct. 11 in district court.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker explained the first case 2020-CR-16, related to crimes committed Jan. 24, 2020, Jones was ordered to serve 76 months in Kansas prison. The convictions and sentencing breakdowns are as follows: For Count 1, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute -- 68 months; Count 2, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute -- 49 months to run concurrent to the first count; and Count 3, criminal use of a weapon -- eight months consecutive.
In regard to 2020-CR-53 filed in wake of the crimes committed Sept. 16, 2020, Jones was sentenced as follows: 72 months for possession of meth with an intent to distribute, classified as an aggravated offense; and 51 months consecutive for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; and six months in the county jail to run concurrent for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Becker said Jones was also ordered to register as a drug offender for 15 years.
The first batch of crimes arose after an Atchison County Sheriff's Office deputy proceeded to make a traffic stop on Jan. 24, 2020, in the vicinity of South Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59 for a headlight violation and some other traffic violations, which lead to a routine search of Jones vehicle and seizure of evidence. Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that included laboratory work, according to Becker and Atchison Globe news reports.
Becker explained in a press release that the second batch of charges filed in 2020-CR-153 arose from Jones' arrest Sept.16, 2020 while he was out of jail on bond related to his arrest several months previous. Atchison Police Department officers were on routine patrol when one observed a motorcycle speeding along the Fourth and Unity streets vicinity. A police officer initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled, and as it did so it exceeded 45 miles per hour. The officer continued pursuit of the motorcycle to the 1100 block of North Fifth Street. The motorcyclist dismounted the motorcycle and fled on foot and tossed the backpack he wore along the way and continued to flee. Police officers apprehended the motorcyclist who they identified as Jones in the 1200 of North Sixth Street.
Becker said the officers located the discarded backpack and found items inside that included 142 tablets that contained methamphetamine and another 923 tablets that contained fentanyl that led to the charges filed in the second case investigated by APD and KBI confirmed lab results.
