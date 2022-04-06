A 38-year-old Atchison man was ordered to serve more than seven years in a state correctional facility that arose from three separate cases related to crimes that occurred in 2019.
Dewayne Martin was sentenced Friday, April 1 in Atchison County District Court to 87 months in prison for the following felony charges filed against him that include: For 2019CR45 – 49 months and 29-months post-release supervision for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and a consecutive six months in prison and 24 months of post-release supervision for fleeing or eluding law enforcement; related to 2019CR46, Martin was handed a consecutive 16 months behind bars and 24 months of post release supervision. Case 2019CR63 centers on one count theft of a firearm, four counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony theft. For theft of the firearm, Martin was sentenced to 10 months and six months to run concurrent for the remaining counts that involved several victims. Since his arrest on Feb. 15, 2019, Martin has remained in the Atchison County Jail.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said a jury trial for Martin was on the district court calendar for March of 2020, but the trial proceedings were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial was rescheduled for February. On Jan. 7, Martin was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges.
Becker recommended District Court Judge John J. Bryant impose the maximum sentences that totaled 103 months in prison because the crimes had put fear into the community because there was a firearm stolen during a vehicle burglary. Becker said the community was also put at risk while Martin attempted to flee and elude police at a high speed in slick weather conditions before he crashed his vehicle in the Farmers’ Market area underneath the Fifth Street Viaduct. It became known the community was also put at risk due to the dangerous drugs found after the wreck, Becker said.
Before Martin heard his fate announced, his defense counsel Chris Scott asked Bryant to have mercy on the defendant. Scott said he has noticed a change in the defendant’s attitude since his arrest and subsequent bout with the COVID-19 infection while incarcerated. After COVID he is ready to get his trouble behind him and has already served a lot of time in jail.
Martin spoke on his on his own behalf.
“I do take responsibility for my action,” Martin said. “Nobody was hurt and I am glad there wasn’t. I do apologize to the community.”
