This is the last installmentinathree-partseries on our Atchison Fire Department.
When a person has completed the basictrainingthere are specialized certifications that can be obtained.The list is: arson investigator, inspector, instructor, engineer, officer 1,2, Chief officer, juvenile fire intervention specialist, rope rescue, hazmat technician and soon there will be child seat installation. “Every individual is unique, and every individual brings a special skill and talent to the team making us a very diverse yet highly functional cohesive unit,” said Chief Weishaar.
A typical day for the unit starts at 7am, but the day really starts when the oncomingshift arrives around 6:30am to relieve the on-duty crew. They exchange information about the prior 24 hours, incidents they responded to, equipment that needs maintenance, things that they learned and experiences they encountered. Once the day begins, each member is assigned an area of the building to clean. Once chores are done at 8am, each member is assigned to a truck and equipment to check. Around 9am the shift meets for training that the company Captain or Lieutenant has prepared for the day. Training lasts for 2hours until 11am when extra duties are done, like mowing grass, checking equipment and fire trucks and building maintenance. After lunch at 1pm they continuemaintenance duties whichincludeof course washing the trucks, mopping shop floors where the trucks are housed and repairing any equipment that is out of service. At 4pm is physical fitness, all members are required to participate in some form of physical fitness for at least 1 hour each shift to maintain the physical demands that are required to do the job.
When the day is done, the members gather to prepare the evening meal and discuss the day’s events.On an average day our firefighters answer 6-7 callsso there is little room for downtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.