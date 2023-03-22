Daija Coleman of Atchison won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS). The crowning was last Sunday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence.
Participating in the 2023 MWKS competition along with Daija Coleman of Atchison was Magda Carlos-Trevino of Olathe. The contestants participated in a variety of activities from March 17 through 19 to prepare for Sunday’s crowning.
Coleman thanked her family for their support and the state coordinator for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas Carrie Greenwood.
"I want to thank you to Carrie and everybody for this amazing weekend," Coleman said. "I had a lot of fun and thank you for the my family for always supporting me and I'm really looking forward to this year."
Included in the ceremony was a platform speech presentation by the contestants; a keynote speech from Amanda Stanley, City Attorney for Topeka; farewell from the current titleholders; and crowning of the new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas. McKenzi Davis, with KSNT News in Topeka, served as Mistress of Ceremonies.
Coleman will be teaching in Atchison next year and was born with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair her entire life.
The mission of the MWKS program is to annually select one woman, who is wheelchair-mobile, and who will successfully advocate, educate, and empower all people in the state of Kansas.
The competition was to select the most articulate, accomplished delegate who will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas.
As the crowned titleholder, Coleman will have the opportunity to travel throughout the state educating various groups about the issues of importance to people with disabilities. She will share her voice and platform with the community through presentations, public appearances, and interaction with the media.
Her reign will ultimately lead up to an opportunity to attend the national competition in August, where she will represent Kansas and compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
The contestants were scored during four different events: two personal interview sessions, a platform speech presentation, and on-stage questions. Judges evaluated the participants based on their accomplishments, self-perception, communication, and projection skills.
Coleman took part in a variety of informative sessions on such topics as empowerment, advocacy, and working with the media, and will be giving back to the community by hosting a food drive for “Just Food” in Lawrence.
Ms. Wheelchair America was created in 1972, and this is the nineteenth year that Kansas will be represented at the national competition. The reigning titleholder, Marci Clare of Abilene, will passed her crown on to Daija Coleman at the closing ceremony.
