Daija Coleman, Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 2023

 Submitted photo

Daija Coleman of Atchison won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS). The crowning was last Sunday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence.

Participating in the 2023 MWKS competition along with Daija Coleman of Atchison was Magda Carlos-Trevino of Olathe. The contestants participated in a variety of activities from March 17 through 19 to prepare for Sunday’s crowning. 