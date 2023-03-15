Daija Coleman of Atchison will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS). Crowning ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, 2023, 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence, Kan. The ceremony will be open to the public and free of charge.
Coleman, who will be teaching in Atchison next year, was born with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair her entire life. She is used to being asked questions from her students. However, when it comes to adults she says, “adults won’t ask the same way, because they’re afraid or don’t want to be rude.”
Participating in the 2023 MWKS competition along with Daiji Coleman of Atchison, will be Magda Carlos-Trevino of Olathe. These contestants will participate in a variety of activities March 17 — 19 to prepare for Sunday’s crowning.
Included in the ceremony will be platform speech presentations by the contestants; a keynote speech from Amanda Stanley, City Attorney for Topeka; farewell from the current titleholders; and crowning of the new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas. McKenzi Davis, with KSNT News in Topeka, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.
The mission of the MWKS program is to annually select one woman, who is wheelchair mobile, who will successfully advocate, educate, and empower all people in the state of Kansas.
This is not a beauty contest, but rather a competition to select the most articulate, accomplished delegate who will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas.
The crowned titleholder will have the opportunity to travel throughout the state educating various groups about the issues of importance to people with disabilities. She will share her voice and platform with the community through presentations, public appearances, and interaction with the media.
Her reign will ultimately lead up to an opportunity to attend the national competition in August, where she will represent Kansas and compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
The contestants will be scored during four different events: two personal interview sessions, a platform speech presentation, and on-stage questions. Judges will evaluate the participants based on their accomplishments, self-perception, communication, and projection skills.
The contestants will also take part in a variety of informative sessions on such topics as empowerment, advocacy, and working with the media, and will be giving back to the community by hosting a food drive for “Just Food” in Lawrence.
Ms. Wheelchair Kansas will also be announcing the new Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas. The Little Miss program gives the younger generation of 5–12-year-olds the opportunity to educate, meet people, share their voice, and learn from adult role models. Leslie Lane of Wichita, the current Little Miss, will pass her title onto the next young role model at this year’s ceremony.
Ms. Wheelchair America was created in 1972, and this is the nineteenth year that Kansas will be represented at the national competition. The reigning titleholder, Marci Clare of Abilene, has worked in the past year to empower Kansans and spread her platform of “There’s No Place Like Home.” She will say farewell at the crowning ceremony and will pass her crown on to the 2023 titleholder.
