Daija Coleman of Atchison will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS). Crowning ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, 2023, 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence, Kan. The ceremony will be open to the public and free of charge.

Coleman, who will be teaching in Atchison next year, was born with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair her entire life. She is used to being asked questions from her students. However, when it comes to adults she says, “adults won’t ask the same way, because they’re afraid or don’t want to be rude.”