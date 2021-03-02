The City of Atchison is in the process of removing the ash trees that have shaded Commercial Street since 2002 because they have been affected by the Emerald Ash Borer.
Public Works Director Clinton McNemee reports the trees are exhibiting several signs of EAB activity that includes D-shaped exit holes caused by the borers like serpentine galleries below the bark, bark fissures, root sprouts and crown dieback. There are other signs of increased activity from other organisms like woodpeckers.
Additionally, trees planted in downtowns or urban environments typically do not enjoy the same lifespans of their forest counterparts. Various survey results indicate ash trees do not last much longer than 20 years due to growing conditions within city environments.
Urban Lawncare started removal of the trees on March 1 in the 200 and 300 blocks of Commercial Street. They have left stumps a few feet high to make it easier for City personnel to remove the stumps and roots. Once the stumps are removed, Urban Lawncare will return to plant the new species of trees in the same manner that was done in the 700 Block last year and in the 800 block a couple years earlier. As the contractor and City crews work through this process, there will be some impact on parking spaces; however, we will do our best to limit the space we use each day.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact McNemee by email or cell (913) 426-0311.
