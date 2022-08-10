The Cultural Center for the Arts was the scene for a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5.
The Cultural Center is made possible by a former Atchison native, Darrell D. Schmitt who created a trust for the Atchison Art Association. The goal is to inspire and share the arts with the community.
