An alleged threat to commit property damage on Saturday landed a 34-year-old Atchison man pending felony charge and a jail stay with a $50,000 or surety bond.
Delvin Debnam was arrested by Atchison Police officers after 7 p.m. Sept. 11 after they responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 1500 block of Commercial Street to investigate the report of a man trying to set a house on fire said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. It was there at the residence where police located Debnam. Before police arrived a 38-year-old female had left the residence, Wilson said, officers located her several blocks away from residence.
Wilson said police determined Debnam and the female resided together at the residence, and a disturbance had occurred prior the call made to police. Wilson said it was during the disturbance when a suspect identified as Debnam threatened to burn down the house they resided in.
There was no fire at the house, Wilson said. Police arrested Debnam for criminal threat. Formal charges were pending Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Atchison County District Court.
