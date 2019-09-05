A local man's Labor Day arrest early in the week for an out-of-state warrant has landed him some additional legal trouble in his hometown.
Chad Bond, 36, of Atchison, faces felony charges that include trafficking contraband in a correctional facility and possession of methamphetamine.
Bond is currently in the county jail held on $20,000 bond in connection with his local charges, and on $25,000 bond for the drug charge in Linn County, Missouri. He is awaiting transport to the Missouri jurisdiction.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said police encountered Bond about 8 p.m. Monday in a parking lot downtown after a group of persons were gathered near an ATM machine drew the attention of police. Police determined Bond was the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Missouri jurisdiction. Police then transported Bond to the Atchison County Jail.
After Bond arrived at the Atchison County Jail for booking, the corrections officers conducted a routine search of Bond and found a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine inside a pocket of his pants, said Sheriff Jack Laurie. Bond was then subsequently arrested for the possession of meth and trafficking contraband into the jail facility.
