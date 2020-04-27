Police say a man and woman have each landed jail stays following their arrests after an investigation and seizure of drugs Sunday at a residence near Atchison High School.
Formal charges were pending Monday morning against two 24-year-olds, Trevor M. Siard, Atchison, and Sara R. Kresin, Belton, Texas, arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of ecstasy – a synthetic psychoactive drug; possession of dextroamphetamine – a central nervous system stimulant; no drug tax stamp and endangering a child.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said police officers conducted their investigation Sunday at 1623 Atchison Street. Police obtained a search warrant, and the investigation subsequently led to the execution of a search warrant at the residence.
Police seized an assortment of drugs, cash and a handgun, Wilson said. There were two young children present. Wilson said police removed the children from the home and released them into the care of family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.