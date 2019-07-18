An alleged run from the law in mid-May resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Leavenworth man on Tuesday for a warrant charging him with a felony and traffic offenses.
Marcel Smith is custody in the Atchison County Jail held on $15,000 bond amount for fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement as well as some traffic offenses for reckless driving, driving while suspended – a previous conviction, and transporting an alcoholic beverage in an open container.
Rex Lane, an Atchison-based attorney, has been appointed to serve as defense counsel for Smith.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported the event that led to Smith’s arrest earlier this week began to unfold about 3:29 a.m. on May 16 after a deputy attempted to stop a gray, 2008 Hyundai Elantra passenger car. The car was northbound along U.S. Highway 73 near 262nd Road in rural Atchison County. The suspect driver, later identified as Smith, failed to stop. Deputies responded as a pursuit ensued into Atchison city limits where Atchison Police Department authorities joined the pursuit that came to an end in the 800 block of Laramie Street, Laurie said. Two unidentified suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Deputies conducted a search and discovered what substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, and some drug paraphernalia.
A Kansas Criminal Justice Information System report shows Smith was discharged a state correctional facility after his prison time expired on July 18, 2018 in connection with 2013 Jefferson County convictions for aggravated battery – bodily harm in a manner involving a deadly weapon and attempted aggravated battery with an intent to cause great bodily harm. The convictions arose from a domestic incident on March 25, 2013 in Nortonville that resulted in Smith’s capture at a residence in Atchison.
An Atchison Globe news report shows Smith was transported to Atchison County District Court in April 2017 from the Ellsworth Correctional Facility for an outstanding warrant charging him for one felony count for interference with a law enforcement officer related to the Jefferson County domestic battery case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.