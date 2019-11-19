A hunt for clues is ongoing to find the culprits responsible for a trailer stolen from a John Street residence in Effingham, and then found later at a rural location.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said Jeramie Scherer reported a 10-foot enclosed trailer and the tools stored inside it were stolen sometime during the night on Saturday, Nov. 16 from its parking spot at his residence. The trailer was later discovered 266th Road near Kansas Highway 9 in a rural part of the county, Laurie said. Although the trailer has been found, multiple tools stolen from within the trailer are missing. A preliminary estimate puts in loss in a $2,000 range. The investigation continues, Laurie said.
Anyone with information about this crime, or to report suspicious activity can call the Atchison County Communications Center anytime day or night at 913-367-4323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.