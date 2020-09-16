New charges are pending against a 36-year-old Atchison man following his arrest early Wednesday for alleging he was in his possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and elude police.
Marquette C. Jones remains in the Atchison County Jail held without bond after his arrest hours earlier that occurred while he was on a $75,000 bond in connection with another case pending in Atchison County District Court.
Jones was arrested Wednesday for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing and attempting to elude.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the events that led to Jones most recent arrest began to unfold late Tuesday after officers attempted to stop a motorcycle in the vicinity Fourth and Division streets. Despite police officers’ attempt to stop the motorcycle continued to travel until it reached the 1100 block of North Fifth Street were the rider got off and fled on foot.
A foot pursuit ensued until Jones was apprehended in the 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Wilson said. As the result of an investigation, police seized a large amount of controlled substances that included cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and oxycodone.
On Monday, Jones was virtually present with his Kansas City-based defense attorney Carl Cormwell in district court related to five felony offenses related to a Jan. 24th incident. During the hearing, a preliminary hearing of evidence was put on the court calendar for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. The matter involves allegations relating to drug possession with intent to distribute and criminal use of weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.