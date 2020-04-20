Police say they are on the lookout for vehicles reported stolen throughout the weekend from the eastern part of the city and have widened their investigative scope to additional vehicle related larcenies.
These most recent thefts may or may not be related, said Chief Mike Wilson of the Atchison Police Department on Monday.
“We are investigating them as individual cases for now,” Wilson said.
The most recent was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Officers responded to a call at the Benedictine College campus about a vehicle found parked near a maintenance shed. Police determined the abandoned vehicle was not stolen, but soon after it was ascertained a riding lawn mower had been stolen, Wilson said. A witness reported they saw a person as they rode the mower away from the area. A short time later, the mower was recovered and police expanded their investigation to involve the theft of a 2006 Jeep Liberty. The jeep’s theft investigation was launched after a 20-year-old female reported she arrived at her friend’s house in the 200 block of East Riley Street, Wilson said. She was still in her jeep when a person approaches and requests her assistance to jump start a lawn mower, Wilson said. The victim offered to help and exits her jeep. In turn, the mower’s driver got inside the jeep and left the scene. Wilson said police have identified the suspect. Neither the suspect nor the jeep had been located as of Monday morning.
The first vehicle theft of the weekend came to light when Dennis Kuhn, of Atchison, reported a white 2003 Ford F150 pick-up truck was missing from where it was parked in the 600 block of North Second Street between the hours of 10 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 18.
Wilson said police have learned a vehicle that matched the description of Kuhn’s might have been the one seen during early morning hours on Saturday in Topeka.
Also under investigation are thefts of item from two parked vehicles that occurred Friday night in the 400 block of North Second St. Wilson said police are investigating these two theft cases as if they are connected.
Until the weekend, police have been investigating a string of vehicle thefts that have occurred about once a month since January. Three of these vehicles, a 1966 pickup, a 2012 Dodge Durango and a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado have been recovered. However, a 2007 Monte Carlo reported as stolen during overnight hours of March 30-31 remains missing.
Police say most of these vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left inside at the time when they were stolen.
Wilson urges anyone with information about any of the thefts, or noticed suspicious activities to contact police during daytime hours at 913-367-5525.
