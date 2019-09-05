A local man who had been on probation for a 2018 violent felony is in custody after police responded to a call concerning shots fired at a residence in the 100 block of North Ninth Street.
Formal charges are pending against DeAndre J. Turner-Fults, 25, of Atchison, who as of Thursday afternoon is confined at the Atchison County Jail in connection with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said officers arrived at about 8 a.m. Thursday to find Turner-Fults at the residence from which a 31-year-old victim fled after the incident. Officers quickly apprehended him, Wilson said.
“It’s a domestic situation,” Wilson said. “They both reside there.”
The incident arose from a verbal altercation, Wilson said. Turner-Fults is suspected by police of producing a handgun during the dispute, and firing a shot in her direction, though she avoided being hit. Wilson confirmed a handgun was recovered among the evidence at the scene.
Turner-Fults is currently serving a 2-year supervised probation monitored by Atchison County District Court Services, related to a 2018 felony conviction for aggravated assault while disguised to conceal identity. The conviction arose from a Jan. 16, 2018, incident that arose from shots fired during the night and two men threatened at gunpoint.
An investigation is ongoing, Wilson said officers remained on site to work the scene throughout the morning.
