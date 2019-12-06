An Atchison man initially facing multiple felony aggravated domestic battery charges admitted Friday in district court his guilt to lesser crimes.
Matthew D. Hermreck pleaded guilty in two different cases to misdemeanor domestic batteries, and in a third case pleaded guilty to one count violation of a protection from abuse order, a misdemeanor offense.
In exchange for his plea the felony batteries were dismissed in both cases, in the second case an additional charge of criminal damage to property was also dismissed. All three crimes Hermreck is convicted of are punishable by jail time and fines. Obtaining alcohol treatment is one of the terms negotiated in his plea as well as whatever sentences the judge decides to hand down to Hermreck will run prior to any time he will serve in connection to a parole violation as it relates to his 2012 Brown County convictions for attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated burglary. Hermreck is tentatively scheduled for a sentencing hearing during the 1 p.m. criminal docket on Monday, Jan. 27 in district court.
A Kansas Criminal Justice Information System online report indicates Hermreck was paroled on Jan. 4, 2019 in Atchison County after serving a prison sentence from December of 2012.
The crimes relating to his most recent conviction were committed May 19, May 25 and Oct. 29. The current convictions arose from arguments that ensued on two different occasions involving a woman with whom they shared a dating relationship and co-habited within the same residence.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the victim testified at Hermreck’s preliminary hearing about the batteries and her injuries – that involved choking and pressure applied in a way to restrict breathing.
On Oct. 29, Becker said Hermreck wrote a letter to his victim from the Atchison County Jail that was in violation of the no contact order in place due to the batteries.
Hermreck was 32 at the time the crimes were committed. Atchison police he was arrested June 20 and has since remained in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond. He was scheduled for trial dates in January.
Hermreck's 2012 convictions arose injuries he inflicted upon a former girlfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.