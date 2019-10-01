The time behind bars ordered for a local man might are likely to lengthen a bit after a new criminal case runs its course following his arrest late last week while out on bond awaiting sentencing.
Joshua L. Sharp, 29, of Atchison, was arrested Sept. 26 after police proceeded to stop him because he was wanted for a district court warrant for failure to appear for a felony sentencing as scheduled. A police officer spotted Sharp in the about 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Main Street.
It was during the stop that Sharp took off running to avoid arrest, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. After the pursuit, Sharp was apprehended in the 100 block of South Seventh Street. He was arrested for driving while suspended and interference with law enforcement.
Sharp bailed out of jail Aug. 12 to await a felony sentencing hearing scheduled for a felony count criminal threat and domestic battery. Sharp had pleaded no contest on Aug. 10 in district court, and sentencing was initially scheduled for Sept. 20. Because Sharp was absent that day, a bench warrant was issued.
On Monday, Sept. 30, Sharp was handed a 14-month prison sentence for his felony criminal threat conviction that arose from a written threat that stated he would kill anyone who would send him back to prison as he pointed to the name of his probation officer. Sharp is eligible for 20 percent good time credit. Post-release supervision is for 12 months. For an unrelated domestic battery, a misdemeanor that occurred Feb. 12, Sharp was sentenced to six months in the Atchison County Jail to run consecutive.
Sharp was also granted credit for any time served while his case proceeded in district court. Sharp’s new cases arising from his recent arrest will come to the court’s forefront on Friday.
(0) comments
