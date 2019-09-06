A local woman accepted her orders Friday in district court to serve her prison time for allowing persons to use meth in the presence of her 2-year-old child.
Raechelle N. Jones, 34, was ordered to serve 12 months in a state-run correctional facility and 12 months post release supervision for felony aggravated child endangerment of a child. Jones was subject to two different special rules meaning that she would have to serve prison time due to serving probation on previous crimes at the time her most recent crime was committed.
Jones court-appointed defense attorney, Kelly Fuemmeler, said her client does not want to argue the special rules, but requests that old cases be terminated.
“She want the chance to complete her sentence, get out and hit the ground running,” Fuemmeler said.
Jones was ordered to serve her new sentence consecutive to one of the underlying sentences and another is to run concurrent. Outstanding time to serve for worthless check case was terminated, but she is to pay all restitution that is due and owing.
Jones was recently convicted after she entered a plea to charge that arose from an investigation police launched June 18 after it came to light her young child required treatment for methamphetamine.
Since her arrest Jones has remained in the Atchison County Jail on $15,000 bond.
