Three Northeast Kansas area residents have been sent to Kansas City area hospitals with injuries suffered in as the result of two unrelated injury accidents that recently occurred along Missouri roadways.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
Troop A Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports indicate James M. Costello, 39, of Valley Falls was transported by air ambulance on Monday, June 29 to Research Hospital for serious injury as the result of a one vehicle accident about 7:55 a.m. along Route A, east of Stevens Point Road in Cass County, Missouri. Costello was eastbound as he drove a 2019 Nissan when he travelled of the roadway and struck a mailbox, MSHP reports. The vehicle then became airborne, struck a ditch and tree. It appeared there was no safety device at the time of the accident.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
Troop A MSHP reported on June, 25 that Sidney M. Darrenkamp, 20, of Atchison, and 33-year-old Melissa I. Ross, of Leavenworth, were transported by ambulances to North Kansas City Hospital for minor injuries suffered as the result of a rollover accident along North Winan Road, north of 92 Highway near Tracy in Platte County, Missouri. Darrenkamp and Ross were passengers in a 2002 Ford Escape SUV driven by Marcel D. Smith, 30, of Leavenworth. Smith escaped injury even though his safety device was not in use. The accident occurred about 11 a.m. as Smith turned southbound onto Winan Road and overturned the vehicle that immediately came to rest, MSHP reports. Authorities from Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Platte City and Kansas City police department assisted at the crash scene.
