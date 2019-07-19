A 34-year-old Atchison mother was convicted Friday in district court in connection with a 2-year-old boy who medical professionals tested positive for methamphetamine last month.
Raechelle N. Jones pleaded no contest to one felony child endangerment. The plea came after she formally waived her right to an evidentiary hearing. Jones was tearful while Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker read aloud the facts of the case that led to her conviction. It was June 17 when Jones took sought medical help for her son because the toddler’s behavior was different than usual and he was severely constipated. Later Jones took her child to Children’s Mercy Hospital in the Kansas City area because the child was fidgety and his indifferent behavior continued. Children’s Mercy staff members tested the boy’s urine and determined the result was positive for methamphetamine, Becker said.
It was within that close proximity of time when Jones had allowed a person to come in her home and be around the toddler while using meth, Becker said.
Sentencing for Jones is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, Sept. 6 in Atchison County District Court. At that time the court will address two pending probation revocations that relate to previous convictions.
Atchison police investigated the allegation and arrested Jones June 24. Since her arrest she has remained in the Atchison County Jail on a $15,000 bond amount.
(0) comments
