TOPEKA – A former Atchison resident, John F. Carpinelli, of Topeka, has thrown his hat into the ring as an applicant to fulfill an upcoming vacancy to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals.
Interested qualified candidates had until March 6 to apply for consideration for the position.
As of the deadline Carpinelli was one of the following Kansans who submitted an application. The other candidates are: Kristafer R. Ailslieger, Topeka, Daniel Cahill, Kansas City, Amy Cline, Wichita, Angela D. Coble, Salina, Henry R. Cox, Shawnee, Dennis D. Depew, Neodehsha, Timothy L. Dupree, of Kansas City, Carl A. Folsom III, Folsom, Bach Hang, Wichita, Randall L. Hodgkinson, Topeka, Lesley A. Isherwood, Wichita, Michael P. Joyce, Leawood, Russell J. Keller, Fairway, Sarah J. Loquist-Berry, Topeka, Rhonda K. Mason, Olathe, Steven J. Obermeier, Olathe, Dave J. Rempel, Overland Park, Diane H. Sorensen, North Newton, Suzanne Valdez, Lawrence, Kristen D. Wheeler and Marcia A. Wood, both of Wichita.
The Commission will interview applicants on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 to fill the upcoming vacancy that was created by the upcoming Saturday, June 27 retirement of Judge Steve Leben.
Interviews will be in a meeting room in the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St. in Wichita. The interviews are open to the public, announcement of a schedule will come at a later date. For interview updates log on to https;//governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/press-releases/.
Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-01 on Jan. 28 that established the Court of Appeals Nomination Commission. Under Kansa law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Kansas Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews and then submit three nominees for the Governor to consider.
