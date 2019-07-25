Jurors convicted a local man at high Noon on Thursday on the third day of proceedings for shooting at an Atchison police officer, but the conviction is on a lesser charge than what has been sought by the prosecution.
Bryan C. Boldridge, 45, of Atchison, faces a potential sentencing range of 31 months to a maximum of more than 11 years in state prison for the crime of attempted voluntary manslaughter against Officer Darren Kelley of the Atchison Police Department.
Upon hearing from Judge Robert Bednar of the conviction for this crime and related misdemeanor charges — including criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a weapon — Boldridge showed no emotion, before later sharing embraces with supporters in the audience. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Atchison County Courthouse.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker led the prosecution for the State of Kansas. The court appointed attorney Chris Scott of Kansas City, Missouri, to represent Boldridge for the duration of the trial.
"We’re disappointed somewhat in the verdict in that we were hoping for an acquittal," Scott said. "But you know, this was a difficult case. Anytime you’re dealing with alleged violence on a law enforcement officer, that’s very hard. But we’re very appreciative of the jury. They were out for quite a bit. We’re very appreciative of the time they took to sort through all the issues."
Becker declined to comment on the case before sentencing occurs. The Atchison Police Department declined to comment at this time.
After Bednar read the jury's findings, Scott requested a bond reduction from Boldridge's initial amount of $150,000 in light of the jury finding his client guilty of a lesser offense, a Level 5 person felony, instead of the leading Level 3 person felony charge of attempted second-degree murder. Bednar said he will make a decision upon reviewing the original bond screen.
Boldridge's conviction arose from an incident on Oct. 31, 2018, in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street in north Atchison. Boldridge suffered leg injuries as he and Kelley exchanged gunfire, while a malfunctioning of Boldridge's revolver is believed to have had a role in Kelley escaping physical injury.
Before the conviction on Thursday, jurors closely reviewed a 7-minute video taken from the dashboard of Kelley's patrol vehicle showing the confrontation and gun battle, though the camera didn't record audio for most of the tape. The video displays Boldridge exchanging words with Kelley before Boldridge turns to walk away. The scene rapidly escalates from there.
Kelley had originally been dispatched to that area on a report of theft of utility services that involved the unlawful removal of a padlock and brass cage from a water meter on property owned by Boldridge. Water service had been shut off due to nonpayment.
Before deliberation and closing arguments were heard, jurors were instructed to consider a guilty finding of one of the options:
- Attempted murder in the second degree with an intent to commit an unlawful killing of another without premeditation, but because of an emotional state of mind;
- Attempted voluntary manslaughter with an intent to unlawfully kill a person without forethought in a heat of passion, emotion or impulse, knowingly committing the act of manslaughter;
- Or a verdict of not guilty.
Jurors started deliberation at 9:50 a.m. and pondered the matter for more than two hours.
Within the three-day trial proceeding, Scott twice moved for acquittal based on what he referred to as inconsistencies of testimonies heard from Kelley and City of Atchison utility workers, Justin Harmon and Earl Brown. The water department employees both took the stand and under oath offered eyewitness accounts concerning the conversation and actions that escalated to the shots fired.
Becker’s prosecution emphasized the consistencies of Kelley’s testimony heard on Tuesday and Harmon’s and Brown’s testimonies heard Wednesday. Each respectively testified under oath that Boldridge arrived a few minutes at the scene after Kelley did.
Boldridge exited his truck with an AK-47-style rifle vertically leaned against his shoulder and a holstered revolver strapped to his hip. The defendant then put down the rifle and leaned it against a tree after he told the officer and utility workers they were trespassing. All proceeded to the street. There was an exchange of words between Boldridge and Kelley.
The utility workers each described Boldridge’s demeanor as seemingly agitated. Kelley was not, per the testimony, as he told Boldridge that he was under arrest and commanded him to go to the police station, but Boldridge walked away.
Harmon said he remembered he became nervous about what might happen. He testified he heard Kelley tell Boldridge to keep his hands away from his hip and then ordered him to put his hands up.
Then Boldridge went toward Kelley and appeared to “square up” like he was ready to fight, Harmon said; it all happened within a matter of a few seconds. Kelley told Boldridge “‘come with me or I will tase you,’” Harmon said. Kelley deployed his Taser.
Harmon testified that he’s 100 percent certain the defendant pulled his weapon and shot first. Kelley stumbled and fell as he returned fire, Harmon said.
“I was in the line of fire,” Harmon said, “I ran back behind the tree.”
Brown said he ducked down for cover behind the police car, and watched the shooting through the vehicle’s back window.
KBI Special Agent Jarrod Gill also testified under oath concerning evidence collected from the weapons indicated Kelley fired 10 bullets from his Glock 40 service weapon. He also said Boldridge’s weapon was fired, but a firing pin malfunction had occurred at some point during the exchange.
Boldridge had also taken the stand and offered testimony on his own behalf on Wednesday before the court recessed for the day.
