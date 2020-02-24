Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities are tracking clues to find the culprits responsible for items valued at several thousands of dollars recently stolen from a storage area in Huron.
Gary M. Mills, Atchison, reported theft of his property to the sheriff’s office on Friday, Feb. 21. The theft occurred in the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Huron earlier in the month, Laurie reported.
Missing are a Barlow skid loader grapple bucket, 10 bars of iron stock and one red 2001 Pontiac Grand AM car that was in an operational condition, but was not equipped with a battery, Laurie said. The missing articles carry an estimated wealth of about $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing, Laurie said. As of Monday, the Mills' theft had not been linked to any other crime. There is a 20-day time frame from when the items were last seen in storage at Huron, and the day the owner reported the crime.
Laurie is reaching out to the public and encouraging persons with information about this crime, or who might have observed suspicious activity in the area to notify the sheriff’s office anytime day or night by calling the Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4323.
