A 45-year-old Atchison man landed a jail stay in lieu of a $30,000 bond after police arrested him Tuesday for a district court warrant charging him with felony crimes.
Marvin L. Reese faces one count of arson and interference with law enforcement.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Reese’s arrest and subsequent charges arose from an incident that police and Atchison Fire Department firefighters responded to about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at 610 V Street.
There an investigation ensued concerning a fire that had occurred around a window. It was a small fire that was quickly extinguished, Wilson said. It was determined the fire was intentionally set.
Police and firefighters conducted an investigation that led to arrest of Reese, who Wilson identified as the owner and resident of the house at 610 V Street.
Reese was taken to the Atchison County Jail. He is scheduled for a 9 a.m. appointment during the criminal docket on Friday, Feb. 7 in Atchison County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.