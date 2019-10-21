Three Atchison men, each facing felony offenses in connection with violent crimes are scheduled to stand respective jury trials in district court within the next few months.
The men and the allegations against them are listed bellows in the order of the court schedule:
* Richard C. Butler, 43, is scheduled for a jury panel to proclaim his innocence or guilt for a trial proceeding scheduled to commence Tuesday, Dec. 17 tentatively in Atchison County District Court.
A hearing to consider re-trial motions is on the calendar for Friday, Nov. 8. The felony charges against Butler include rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault; aggravated domestic battery; two counts criminal threat; criminal damage to property; and the following misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a victim and harassment by telecommunication device. The complaint against Butler arose from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend on or about May 11 at a residence within Atchison city limits. Since his apprehension by Atchison Police Department authorities, Butler has remained in Atchison County Jail on $100,000 bond.
KiAnn Spradlin serves as his court-appointed defense counsel. Butler heard the evidence stacked against him during a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10 in district court. Butler was bound over for trial as a result of the hearing.
*Jacob M. Reynolds, 23, is on the jury trial docket for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, facing two felony counts that include aggravated battery; criminal in possession of a firearm, based on a previous felony 2016 conviction for aggravated battery. Reynolds also faces one count criminal discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. The allegations against Reynolds arose from a June 19 incident involving a gunshot wound inflicted on a man in a mid-town neighborhood. The alleged victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Reynolds heard the evidence presented against him Sept. 18 and was bound over for trial on two of the three charges initially filed against him. One felony count aggravated assault was dismissed. Reynolds pleaded not guilty Sept. 27.
John Kurth serves as defense counsel for Reynolds. A hearing for pre-trial motions will be Friday, Jan. 10 in district court. Reynolds is out of jail awaiting trial after posting a $30,000 bond.
*Matthew D. Hermreck, 32, Atchison, remains in the county jail awaiting his January trial dates and an apprearance concerning a new charge in connection with a domestic incident. Hermreck’s first trial scheduled for a Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 trial for one felony count aggravated domestic battery and one count domestic battery, a misdemeanor, that are both related to a May 19 domestic disturbance. Hermreck faces a second complaint that includes a second batch of charge: aggravated domestic battery, a felony, and the following misdemeanors for domestic battery and criminal damage to property all stemming from a May 26 incident. The trial for the second grouping of charges is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The most recent charge is a violation of a protection from abuse order that was subsequently filed from the other two batches. A pre-trial hearing will be during the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in district court. The plan is to also address the PFA violation matter at the time. All alleged crimes involve the same 36-year-old female victim. Hermreck pleaded not guilty to the two felony complaints on Oct. 11 in district court.
Hermreck has remained in the county jail on $20,000 bond since his arrest June 20 arrest.
Judd Herbster serves as Hermreck’s court-appointed counsel.
