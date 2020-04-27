Atchison police continue investigating a rash of larcenies that seemingly center on some vehicles unexpectedly gone in 60 seconds and found a few days later parked at other locations.
The latest focus centers on the theft of a 1995 Ford pickup truck that was recovered midday on Monday parked several blocks away from where it was last seen parked in the 900 block of North 11th Street, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported.
Recovered on Saturday, April 25 in an area just west of Atchison was a 2003 Ford pickup truck. It was the same truck reported stolen to police on April 18, Wilson said. Within hours that same day after police took the theft report, a truck matching its description was seen during morning hours in Topeka.
Wilson said police recovered a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu on Friday, April 24 near the 17th and Main streets vicinity that had been reported stolen April 23 from a location in Topeka.
As the investigation lengthens, Wilson said clues have developed to indicate some of these cases are connected. However, officers have at this time ruled any connection to the Buchanan County suspect wanted in connection with the recent the April 26 theft of a riding lawnmower from the Benedictine College campus and a short time later, a Jeep Liberty driven away from its owner outside of an East Riley Street residence. The jeep was recovered later from a rural location south of Atchison city limits.
From January, throughout a time period from January to mid-April there four vehicles reported stolen. Since April 18 four more vehicles have been reported stolen. Police have determined most of these vehicles were unlocked and keys were left inside.
Anyone with information about these crimes, or who has noticed any suspicious activities is encouraged to contact police during daytime hours at 913-367-5525.
