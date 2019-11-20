Police started out Wednesday with an investigation centered on the early morning theft of a 2000 Hyundai sedan, but it expanded within a few hours to include its recovery and the theft of a pickup truck from Weston.
Isaiah Fitzwater reported to police his 2000 Hyundai automobile was stolen about 5 a.m. from outside a residence in the 1600 block of Kansas Avenue said Atchison Police Mike Wilson. Fitzwater told police he started his car and then went inside the residence, and when he came back outside his car was gone.
In the meantime, Wilson said it was about 6:30 a.m. when Platte County Sheriff’s Office authorities alerted police in Atchison to be on the lookout for a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up truck stolen from Weston. Officers recovered the truck in a parking lot located in the vicinity of 1300 South U.S. 73 Highway, Wilson said.
It was about 9:45 a.m. when a third party caller alerted authorities about seeing a car that matched the description of Fitzwater’s. Thus, police subsequently recovered Fitzwater’s vehicle parked at 14th and Kearney streets. Wilson said police continue to investigate the larcenies.
Anyone with information, or to report any suspicious activities can walk their information into the Atchison Police Department at Atchison City Hall, or call the Atchison County Communications Center anytime day or night at 367-0583, Ext. 20416.
