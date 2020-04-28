Two Atchison residents were each recently ordered to serve more than two years in state prison for their respective unrelated crimes.
Jason J. Thomas, 48, and Katie M. Thomas, 34, were both sentenced Friday, April 24 during their sentencing hearings in Atchison County District Court. Although both offenders have the same last name, there is no indication that the two persons are related to one another.
*Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker reports Jason Thomas was sentenced to 30 months for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Atchison Globe news reports indicate authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Thomas on Oct. 13, 2019 after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of L Street. After an odor of narcotics was detected an investigation ensued. Methamphetamine and multiple drug paraphernalia items were seized, which resulted in Thomas’ conviction within recent months earlier this year.
Thomas’ co-defendant, Daniel Kelly Oswalt’s case is currently pending in district court. Oswalt faces possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute; no drug tax stamp, all felonies, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor offense. Oswalt was arrested Nov. 15, 2019, and is currently out of the county jail awaiting court proceedings.
Katie Thomas, a current lifetime violent offender registrant, was ordered to serve 29 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated battery, Becker said. The crime occurred Dec. 27, 2019 in south Atchison.
She was convicted for an injury inflicted upon a 54-year-old female. Katie Thomas struck the victim with a heavy drinking glass. The victim suffered a cut to her eye area. The altercation occurred at a residence in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.
Katie Thomas’ violent offender registration arises from a Sept. 5, 2007 felony assault with a weapon conviction in the state of Montana. She has been registered on the KBI Offender Registration list since Aug. 6, 2014.
