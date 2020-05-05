Atchison police officers arrested two occupants in vehicle Saturday night for numerous drug and firearm felonies following a pursuit throughout the city.
Kajuan M. Jackson, 35, and 26-year-old Britney D. Scott have both landed stays in the Atchison County Jail as well as formal charges subsequently filed in Atchison County District Court.
Jackson, of Wichita, and Grandview, Mo., faces five felony charges that include: fleeing or attempt to elude police; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, a third offense; criminal in possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; and defacing identification marks of a firearm. Jackson additionally faces possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended or revoked, both are misdemeanor offenses. Several traffic infractions have also been filed that include no tail light, speeding, failure to stop at a stoplight, driving left of center and six counts failure to stop at a stop sign.
On Tuesday, Jackson remained in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Scott, of Independence, Mo., faces one count each of possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks of a firearm, both are felony offenses. Scott also faces one misdemeanor count possession of paraphernalia. She remains in the county jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Jackson and Scott are both scheduled for Friday, May 29 court appointments in district court.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it was about midnight Saturday when police responded in the Raven Hill Road vicinity to check on an erratic driver. After officers arrived in the area they observed a 2005 Cadillac Escalade SUV near South Sixth and Raven Hill Road. Officers attempted to stop the SUV, but it fled northbound along Sixth Street. The SUV continued on even though stop sticks were deployed, and some of its tires were flattened. Eventually the SUV came to rest along the west end of the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge at Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59. It was there Jackson and Scott were apprehended and taken to the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.