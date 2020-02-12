Police are investigating several thefts that occurred from a parked truck in the 400 block South7th belonging to St. Joseph Plumbing and Heating. Sometime over the weekend two toolboxes, a Milwaukee M18 force logic press tool kit, a Milwaukee black iron air press jaw kit, and miscellaneous hand tools were taken from the bed of the truck. On Monday evening another theft from the truck occurred which included a pipe wrench and a tool box. Total value of the items taken in the two thefts was around $6,300.
Anyone with information concerning this crime, or to report suspicious activity in the neighborhood can contact police during daytime hours at Atchison City Hall, or call the Atchison County Communications Center anytime day or night at 367-4323.
