A Leavenworth woman landed a stay in the Atchison County Jail after her arrest Sunday for a felony warrant in connection with a crime committed last October.
Marisa Farr, 25, remained in jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond for burglary of a non-dwelling, felony theft and misdemeanor theft.
The complaint against Farr alleges she was a party involved in the theft of about $4,000 worth of tools on or about Oct. 27-28, 2019, that Eldon L. Roles reported missing from his business located at 119 Riverfront Road, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
Missing from the business was an impact drill, a reciprocating saw, hammer drills, a steering wheel puller, a harmonic balancer puller, light testers, drill bit sets, socket sets, a chainsaw and other miscellaneous tools.
It was after a further investigation when deputies submitted the case to Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker, Laurie said. A warrant was subsequently issued for Farr, and deputies made the arrest about 3:20 p.m., April 19 for burglary, theft and criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.