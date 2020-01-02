Violent threats made to city staff about street conditions landed a 29-year-old Atchison man a New Year holiday jail stay.
As of Thursday morning Brandon E. Getter remained in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond amount with formal charges pending.
Atchison police officers arrested Getter after threats were uttered about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 during a telephone conversation with a clerk at Atchison City Hall. The call centered on threats of violence toward the city staff in reference to the condition of city streets as indicated in a police report to the Globe. About 10 minutes after the call was made, Getter went to City Hall where police apprehended him for allegations that centered on the criminal threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.