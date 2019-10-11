About three years of hard time is on tap for an Atchison man recently convicted for violent threats uttered to children that involved a firearm while he served felony probation.
Jace M. Crail, 19, heard his fate handed down Friday, Oct. 11, in Atchison County District Court. For criminal threat, Crail was ordered to serve 12 months in state prison subject to a special rule because the crime was committed while he was on probation in connection with his 2018 conviction for aggravated assault involving a knife.
It was May 8 in Huron when Crail encountered two youngsters as they rode their bicycles. Crail had a .22 caliber rifle in hand and threatened to shoot up the youngsters’ home with an assault rifle.
For a computer crime, a felony offense, Crail was sentence to 19 months in state prison, and 12 months in the county jail for misdemeanor theft involving a financial card to run consecutive to the other sentences. Crail was also deemed eligible for 20 percent good time credit in both cases. The sentences are to run consecutive to one another. After his release from prison, Crail has consecutive 12-month parole periods to look forward to.
Crail admitted he violated his probation for the assault case, considered under Kansas Sentencing Guidelines to be a Level 7 person felony, with Level 1 being the most severe and Level 10 as the lowest severity level. Crail was then ordered to serve out his sentence in prison for the assault that will be adjusted to jail time served related to the case. The new sentences are to be consecutive to Crail’s time for the assault.
