An Atchison man reported earlier in the week that he was victim of thievery that occurred at his business located along the 100 block of Riverfront Road.
Eldon L. Roles told Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities on Monday, Oct. 28 that items carrying a value of about $4,000 were taken, Sheriff Jack Laurie reported. The list of missing items include an impact drill, reciprocating saw, hammer drills, a steering wheel puller, harmonic balancer puller, light testers, drill bit sets, socket sets, a chainsaw and other miscellaneous tools.
The investigation is continuing, Laurie said. Also continuing is the investigation relating to a previous theft this past summer at the same location. The first larceny involved the theft of assorted motor vehicle parts valued about $700 that were removed from a customer’s vehicle. The earlier crime was reported Aug. 17, the same weekend two other crimes occurred that involved vandalized vehicles.
One of these, a Chevrolet Suburban owned by Justin Koontz was parked in a driveway at 8909 Clay Road. Windows and lights were broken with an unknown object, and Suburban was spray painted. The incident occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight.
Jeff Henning also reported that same weekend the windshield of his GMC pickup was broken within an 11-hour time frame while parked in his driveway in Effingham.
Authorities remain on the hunt to find the culprits responsible, Laurie confirmed.
Anyone with information about any of these crimes or to report suspicious activity is encouraged to call the Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4323 anytime day or night.
