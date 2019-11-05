About two years after a shoplifting crime was committed at Walmart, a 56-year-old Leavenworth man was arrested and taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Ernest Whetstine remains in custody in lieu of a 10,000 bond following his arrest Monday, Nov. 4, for an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with a felony warrant for theft.
Atchison Chief of Police Mike Wilson said the charge stemmed from an incident that occurred Nov. 13, 2017, involving six computers unlawfully removed from the Walmart in Atchison. An investigation ensued and information developed after Whetstine left the store.
Authorities identified him as a suspect, which led to the issuance of the warrant alleging he stole more than $1,500 worth of merchandise. Atchison police arrested Whetstine on Monday morning at the Atchison County Courthouse after he came to appear before the State of Kansas First Judicial District Court for a matter that had been scheduled on the domestic docket.
Whetstine is scheduled an appointment for the 9 a.m. District Court criminal docket on Friday, Nov. 8.
