Texted messages of a violent nature in December culminated into the felony conviction of a 45-year-old Atchison man on Friday in district court.
Jeffery Fultz waived his right to an evidentiary hearing and pleaded guilty March 6 to criminal threat, a felony offense punishable from five to 17 months in state prison.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the crime centered on a crime Letisha Fultz reported to Atchison Police Department authorities on Dec. 30, 2019. Latisha Fultz told an officer that she had received text messages from her estranged husband, Jeff Fultz.
The victim showed the unwanted messages to the police officer. Four of these messages in particular were of a threatening nature, Becker said. One of texts contained a message from the defendant claiming he was coming to the victim’s job site to commit physical violence, Becker said. Another one messaged “I am coming to town to ‘F’ you up,” Becker said.
Fultz is scheduled to hear his fate during the 9 a.m. docket on Friday, April 17 in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison police arrested Fultz Jan. 30 that arose from a felony warrant issued from district court charging him with criminal threat. Since that time Fultz has remained in the county jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
