About $10 worth of merchandise shoplifted from an Atchison store before the start of the weekend currently amounts to three felony charges pending against a 42-year-old Leavenworth woman.
Police say Bambi Richardson kicked an officer while she resisted arrest for a larceny at Walmart.
Richardson remains in the Atchison County Jail on a $10,000 bond amount Tuesday facing charges that include possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement, attempted battery against law enforcement, all felony offenses, and one misdemeanor count of theft.
Richardson heard Assistant Atchison County Attorney Patrick Henderson announce his intent to file the felony complaint against her Monday in Atchison County District Count. Henderson said he had reviewed the arrest reports previous to court.
Atchison police arrested Richardson after officers responded to a dispatch about 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 26 to Walmart to investigate a theft that had just occurred, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said. The theft involved about $10 in stolen merchandise.
The suspect, identified as Richardson tried to run from the responding officers, Wilson said. At one point she kicked an officer. Police proceeded to apprehend her, and found her to be in possession of methamphetamine, Wilson reported.
Richardson is scheduled for a her next appointment for the 1 p.m. criminal docket in district court.
