Atchison police and Brown County authorities have joined forces to determine who is responsible for a bringing a stolen truck from across the county line and its abandonment within Atchison city limits.
It was about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 when Atchison police answered a call that concerned some suspicious activity concerning a 2019 Ford pickup in the 900 block of Laramie Street, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said. An investigation ensued, and police determined that within the hour before they recovered the pickup it had been reported stolen to Brown County authorities from a rural area within that jurisdiction.
Atchison police continue to investigate the matter with Brown County authorities, Wilson said.
Anyone with information about this crime can call Atchison County Law Enforcement anytime day or night at 913-367-4323, or during daytime hours visit with police at the Atchison Police Department located in Atchison City Hall at 515 Kansas Avenue, or call police at 913-367-5525.
