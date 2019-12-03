Despite his scheduled jury trial this month, an Effingham man admitted he was responsible for injuries a manager suffered in light of an altercation this past spring at Mueller’s Locker Room.
Zakkery W. Hollands pleaded guilty late afternoon on Monday, Dec. 2 to an amended complaint for aggravated battery, a Level 7 person felony offense, as the result of a plea agreement. Before arraignment, Hollands waived his right to hear the evidence against him that led to the amended complaint that carries a potential underlying prison sentence of 11 to 34 months. One count attempted battery, a misdemeanor, was dismissed. One term negotiated in the plea is that Hollands agreed to serve 60 days in the Atchison County Jail with work release privileges as a condition of probation, and to pay his victim $4,200 as compensation associated with treatments and recovery from injuries.
Allen Ternent serves as hired defense council for Hollands, and was present with his client during arraignment.
Initially, Hollands faced a Level 4 aggravated battery, categorized as a more serious offense, punishable by a prison sentence of about five years.
Before Hollands accepted and signed off the negotiated plea, District Court Judge Robert Bednar explained to Hollands that the judge decides the fate to be announced at the time of sentencing. Sentencing for Hollands is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in district court.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the factual basis that led to Hollands’ conviction was based on evidence presented during a preliminary hearing on July 1 in district court.
Atchison police arrested the 23-year-old Hollands April 1 in connection with the incident that occurred after midnight March 31 in the 100 block of South Second Street. The arrest arose from events that unfolded within moments after Mueller’s staff escorted Hollands outside the premise due to his involvement with a disturbance inside the establishment. Globe news accounts report it was outside the door when Hollands became more upset and shoved Chris McKee, a Mueller’s employee, off the elevated entrance to the building. McKee suffered injuries to her arm and elbow. McKee was transported by ambulance to a Topeka area hospital. McKee was present for Hollands' arraignment.
Hollands remains out of jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.
