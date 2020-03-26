Police say recent sports complex burglary and thefts are linked to a motorcycle reported stolen Friday morning from a storage unit in North town.
What was initially two separate investigations earlier in the week, rolled into one on Friday, March 27 with the inclusion of a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle reported stolen from the 1300 block of North 17th Street.
The expanded investigation arose from two related ongoing investigations that centered on stolen goods within about a week apart from the Atchison Sports Complex.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said police are sure the sports complex crimes and the stolen motorcycle are connected.
Police have recovered the green flatbed 4 feet by 8 feet trailer that was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 23 taken from an area where it was parked near the storage garage located on the sports complex property at 17834 Country Club Road. The trailer bed has a plywood bed that is partially white from spilled paint, Wilson said. The trailer was discovered missing about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. It has a value of about $800.
The first crime at the sports complex centers on a burglary and theft that had occurred about 8 p.m. on March 18 at the groundskeeper storage garage. A toolbox, the tools inside of it and several trimmers worth about $900 were taken.
Anyone with information about these crimes, or saw some suspicious behavior in the vicinity can contact police during daytime hours by calling 913-367-5525.
