A late Friday morning confrontation about a social media post between two women in south town landed a local woman a jail stay and possible felony charges pending.
Katie M. Thomas, 34, of Atchison, was transported to the County Jail following her arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, or in a manner to cause great bodily harm or disfigurement. After police identified Thomas as the suspect who they say struck a 54-year-old woman in the face with a heavy drinking glass.
Police responded about 11 a.m. to a dispatch about fight involving two women, and an expressed concern of the potential danger because of the glass object in one’s hand in the Fifth Street and Spring Garden vicinity.
APD Chief of Police Mike Wilson said when police arrived at the residence in the 500 block of South Sixth Street they located Thomas inside the residence with a knife in her hand, which she immediately dropped to the floor. The victim suffered a cut to her eye area and was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where she was treated and released.
Police allege the suspect went to the victim’s residence to confront her about a social media post, Wilson said. A verbal argument ensued that escalated into a physical altercation.
Thomas remained in the county jail as of Friday evening.
