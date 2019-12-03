A local man is back in jail after driving himself into more legal trouble during the weekend while out on bond awaiting a January trial date in connection with a summer shooting that left one man injured.
Jacob M. Reynolds, 24, of Atchison, faces new charges on file in the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County, which include fleeing with an attempt to elude law enforcement, a felony, and the following misdemeanor offenses and traffic offenses:
Interference with law enforcement officers
Driving a motor vehicle without a license
Reckless driving
Driving a motor vehicle without functioning tail light(s)
Speeding
Failure to stop a stop sign (15 counts)
Reynolds has a new bond amount of $20,000 in addition to the $30,000 already in place, related to the pending trial on the calendar for Tuesday, Jan. 14, in district court. Reynolds is facing aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies, and a misdemeanor criminal discharge of a firearm arising from a June 26 gunshot wound inflicted in the victim’s leg area. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and subsequently released.
Atchison Chief of Police Mike Wilson said officers arrested Reynolds after Midnight on Saturday, Nov. 30 in the 700 block of North Ninth Street. Police were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the central part of the city along North Seventh Street.
It was from there that Reynolds fled from the scene in a vehicle. Police allege Reynolds refused to stop as police signaled him to do so. Reynolds continued to drive in a manner to elude officers until he struck a sign and chain link fence in the Ninth and Kearney streets vicinity, where he exited the vehicle; a short foot chase ensued. Police apprehended him within a short distance, and booked him at about 1 a.m. into the Atchison County Jail, where he remained Tuesday.
Reynolds was present for the 1 p.m. criminal docket Monday in District Court. He indicated he would apply for court-appointed defense counsel. Reynolds next appointment is set on the court calendar for the 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with defense counsel representing him on the new complaint.
