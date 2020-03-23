Atchison police authorities are continuing an investigation that started with shots fired Sunday night in midtown and resulted in a suspect vehicle stuck in the mud in Doniphan County and multiple firearms recovered.
The events started to unfold about 8 p.m. March 22 after police responded to the 500 block of Laramie Street to investigate a report of shots fired, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The responding officers located a parked vehicle in that area that had been struck by a bullet. About the time of the call a patrol officer observed a vehicle driven at a high rate of speed northbound along North Sixth Street in the Harper Drive vicinity. The patrol officer attempted to stop the vehicle the fled northbound into Atchison County jurisdiction, Wilson said. The pursuit continued across the line into Doniphan County. It was there the vehicle was found stuck along a muddy road. Authorities determined the driver had fled on foot into the darkness.
A subsequent search by authorities from Atchison and Doniphan counties law enforcement agencies did not locate the suspect. Wilson conveyed his belief the abandoned vehicle was likely involved in the shots fired incident along Laramie Street. There were several firearms located and collected as evidence as well as ammunition and some spent shell casings, Wilson said of the ongoing investigation. There were no injuries reported as of the incident. As of early Monday evening there were no arrests.
