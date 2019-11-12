A man’s wait for a jury trial on a charge of attempted murder this week is over after he pleaded to a lesser crime, by way of a plea negotiation, in connection with a summer shooting in Atchison.
Kevin V. Maxey Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to criminal threat, a Level 9 person felony, as alleged in an amended complaint heard late Friday, Nov. 7, before the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County. In Kansas, violent felonies against people are graded from Level 1 to Level 10, with Level 1 being the most severe.
The conviction rises from a June 9 incident in which Maxey harmed a 42-year-old man in the area of North 8th and Division, near LFM Park. Under Kansas statute, the crime of criminal threat, punished by 11 to 13 months in prison, is based on any communication, made with reckless disregard for the victim, which causes them to fear loss of life or serious injury at the hands of the offender.
Maxey will now avoid trial on his previous charges and proceed directly to sentencing on the criminal threat conviction, with the court set to deliver his sentence during the 9 a.m. District Court criminal docket hearing set for Friday, Dec. 13.
In addition to attempted murder, his previous charges included criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal discharge of a firearm upon or from a public roadway. These charges have now been dismissed following his admission of guilt for criminal threat.
As of Tuesday evening, Maxey remains at the Atchison County Jail pending fulfillment of a $60,000 bond agreement, decreased from a previous $150,000 bond. John Kurth, an Atchison-based attorney, serves as Maxey’s court-appointed defense counsel.
Maxey had pleaded not guilty to his initial charges on Sept. 6, three days after an evidence hearing, and a trial was scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The earlier trial date was granted a continuance after Kurth requested more time to examine a discovery of some evidence.
The trial date was subsequently continued to Tuesday, Nov. 12. A hearing for pre-trial motions was scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, Nov. 7. However, it was later in the day when the complaint was amended and Maxey entered his plea.
Maxey’s arrest arose from an early morning disturbance on June 9 near LFM Park that reportedly erupted among a group of about 20 persons. Initial news accounts indicate two persons began to argue with one another. The argument then escalated into gunshots fired.
A 42-year-old man suffered serious injury after two bullets struck him. The victim was taken by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Atchison Hospital, and then transported to the hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri, for what was described by police as serious injuries.
Maxey had initially fled from the crime scene, but was located and apprehended July 3 in St. Joseph, Missouri, by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Buchanan County, Missouri Drug Strike Force, the St. Joseph, Missouri, Street Crimes Unit and Atchison Police Department detectives.
Maxey waived his extradition and was transported July 10 to Kansas.
