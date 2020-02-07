A 24-year-old Atchison man is facing a potential of more than four years in a state prison on the heels of two guilty pleas heard Friday in district court for two unrelated felony crimes.
Jacob M. Reynolds pleaded guilty to an amended complaint charging him with aggravated battery of a lesser degree that initially charged. Aggravated battery, a level 7 felony offense, carries a penalty of a potential of 11 to 34 months of prison time. Reynolds initially faced a level 4 aggravated battery that carries a maximum penalty of more than 14 years. Additional counts that included aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, all felonies, and misdemeanor criminal discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
Reynolds’ battery conviction arose from a June 26, 2019 incident when he shot a young adult male in the leg over a dispute of some sort at mid-town location within Atchison city limits. The bullet struck and broke the victim’s femur.
Reynolds also pleaded guilty to one felony count fleeing with an attempt to elude law enforcement that occurred Nov. 30, 2019 along various streets within Atchison city limits. The fleeing conviction is punishable by five to 17 months in state prison. When Reynolds attempted to outrun police he was out of the county jail on a $30,000 bond while he was awaiting a January trial date related to the shooting incident. Reynolds is currently out of jail on a $50,000 combined bond total.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker read aloud the factual basis that led to Reynolds fleeing conviction. The incident arose from a domestic dispute in the 400 block of North Seventh Street. After which, Reynolds took a female’s car without permission and left the residence, police officers responded to the scene; spotted the suspect and a pursuit ensued. Despite activated lights and commands to stop, Reynolds continued to travel about 40 mph along the mid-town streets without stopping at multiple traffic lights and was airborne at various locations.
The initial police reports indicated the pursuit was ongoing until Reynolds struck a chain link fence in the North Ninth and Kearney streets vicinity.
Reynolds abandoned the vehicle and was apprehended near North Eighth and Kearney streets, Becker said.
Sentencing for Reynolds is scheduled for the 1 p.m. criminal docket on Monday, March 16 in Atchison County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.