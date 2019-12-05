A local convicted meth and firearms offender bought himself more legal trouble after county lawmen found children present inside a residence where meth was allegedly sold.
Chris A. Studdard, 30, remained in the Atchison County Jail facing multiple felony charges one day following his arrest that resulted from a search warrant executed in the 800 block of Kearney Street.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports sheriff’s office authorities executed the warrant about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, after it was alleged methamphetamine was being sold at that residence. Inside the investigation led to the discovery of a quantity of meth within the statutory guideline for distribution, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were also found. There were children present at the residence.
A formal complaint has been filed in Atchison County District Court against Studdard. The complaint alleges: possession of a quantity of more than 3.5 grams but less than 100 grams of controlled substance with intent to distribute with 1,000 feet of Trinity Lutheran School; possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute the substance; no drug tax stamp; two counts aggravated endangerment of a child; and criminal possession of a weapon. All charges are felony offenses.
Studdard was present for the criminal docket Friday in district court and heard the announcement of the formal charges against him. He expressed his intent to apply for court-appointed defense counsel to represent him. Studdard's next appointment is on the court calendar for the 1 p.m. criminal docket on Monday, Dec. 9.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker recommended bond be set at $50,000, which is standard for the Level 1 drug felony crime concerning distribution. District Court Judge Robert Bednar complied with Becker's recommendation.
Studdard's alleged drug activity had been under the sheriff's authorities' investigative scope for about a month, Laurie said.
A Kansas Criminal Justice information System report show Studdard has a 2016 Atchison County felony conviction for criminal in possession of a weapon within five year of a felony conviction; and a 2015 Mitchell County felony conviction for drug possession.
