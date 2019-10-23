Atchison police arrested a 14-year-old boy and transported to a juvenile detention facility on Tuesday in connection with an alleged molestation of a younger child.
An investigation launched Oct. 11 resulted in the teenager’s arrest for aggravated criminal sodomy, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said. The Kansas Department of Children and Families alerted police concerning a report they had received.
APD investigators determined the crime occurred on one occasion early in October at an Atchison residence, Wilson said. Investigators also determined the teenager and younger boy were acquainted prior to the incident.
Assistant Atchison County Attorney Patrick Henderson said he is reviewing the case and is hopeful to have charges formally filed Wednesday in the Kansas First Judicial District Court of Atchison County.
The teen is scheduled for a detention hearing during the juvenile court docket on Thursday, Henderson said.
This story concerns a developing court case and will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the Atchison Globe NOW app to receive a mobile phone notification when an update has been posted. Visit www.atchisonglobenow.com for the latest version of the story.
