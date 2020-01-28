Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the report of an attempted burglary that occurred during the weekend in rural Effingham.
Undersheriff Toby Smith said that a resident returned to their home about 11:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 located along 274th Road to find some indications that someone had been inside a garage and also had attempted to enter the house. Although the entry was unsuccessful, there were damages inflicted to a door and lock from what appeared to be an attempt to pry the door open. The preliminary damage estimates check in the cost range of about $250. An investigation is ongoing. There were no items reported missing at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident or who noticed any suspicious activities can contact the sheriff’s office anytime day or night by calling 913-367-4323.
