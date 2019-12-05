Two local teen boys are in custody, and a third suspect remained on the loose Wednesday, Dec. 4, in connection with a recent armed robbery that occurred at an apartment complex within Atchison City limits.
Police say a 19-year-old female answered the door to her apartment on Nov. 22 when three males then forced their way inside. The trio then demanded money from their victim, as one of the suspect assailants struck her in the face with a handgun and punched her in the stomach with his fist, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
The suspects got away with a small amount of cash, a cell phone and took keys to a vehicle, but a vehicle was not taken, Wilson said. After a knock was heard at the victim’s door, the suspects managed to flee from her apartment located upstairs in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street. Wilson conveyed his belief the suspect trio jumped out through the window from the second story onto the ground below and ran from the crime scene.
The suspects had attempted to conceal their faces with bandannas, Wilson said. The victim was not seriously injured. The victim and the suspects were acquainted with one another prior to the crime.
After the incident was reported, police launched an investigation, which resulted in the Tuesday, Dec. 3, arrests of the two 16-year-old suspects currently in custody at separate residences, Wilson said. Following their apprehension, the teens were transported to a juvenile detention facility.
The search for the third suspect remains ongoing, Wilson said. Police have yet to recover the keys.
